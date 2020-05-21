Trump: The US "Will Pull out of the Open Skies Treaty"

The U.S. has decided to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, an agreement that entered into force on January 1, 2002, stated President Donald Trump on Thursday.

"Russia didn't adhere to the Treaty, so until they adhere, we will pull out, but there's a very good chance we'll make a new agreement or do something to put that agreement back together."

According to Trump, the decision was made after Moscow allegedly violated the Treaty, due to the use of unarmed flights to monitor some of the countries affiliated to the deal, a statement repeatedly denied by Russia.

Tomorrow, the U.S. will formally submit its intent to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty. The Treaty was meant to contribute to international security. Russia’s approach to the Treaty fatally undermined it as a confidence & transparency-building measure. https://t.co/7ZKiYxeMpF — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 21, 2020

Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has complained about this decision, explaining that it could draw a before and after line in terms of military trust levels.

"It is easier to break than to build. The Treaty worked for two decades and ensured transparency, a higher level of trust on military issues in the transatlantic region. But the decision to leave explains the U.S. idea of a 'new era' of arms control. The 'new era' seems to mean no control "this is sad," he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, one of the voices who has accused Russia of using the Treaty to mark critical U.S. and Europe's infrastructure "spots with precision-guided conventional munitions," released that President Trump will inform this decision on Friday to Moscow and all other countries parties to the Treaty, and referred to the "option" of pulling back the withdraw mentioned by the President "should Russia return to full compliance with the Treaty."

On this line, the Head of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control at the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladimir Ermakov informed that this decision would be regrettable, adding that "unfortunately, it goes with the general policy of the current administration (to) derail all agreements on arms control. This Treaty is crucial in terms of ensuring predictability and mutual trust in Europe and on a larger scale."