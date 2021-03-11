China Offers to Vaccinate All Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 Athletes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Thursday that it would pay for additional vaccinations against COVID-19 that the Chinese Olympic Committee has offered to athletes competing in Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Thomas Bach, president of the Committee, said that for each of these additional doses for an Olympic and a Paralympic team, the IOC would pay for two additional doses that can be made available to the population of the respective country, according to their needs.

The German official the announcement to the 137th IOC session, which met virtually.

"I can report that a significant number of Olympic teams have already been vaccinated, in accordance with their national vaccination guidelines. Another significant number have already received commitments from their governments in this regard," Bach said.

The IOC President commented that the Chinese Olympic Committee's offer "is in the true Olympic spirit of solidarity."

Earlier this week, the Japanese government announced that there would not be any foreign spectators at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games to be held this summer due to the risk of introducing diverse foreign strains of the COVID-19 virus into the country.