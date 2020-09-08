'Tokyo Olympics Games To Go Ahead at Any Cost', IOC Says

Over 11,000 athletes from around 200 countries are expected to take part in the games in the next year.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Tuesday confirmed that the Tokyo Olympic Games will start on July 23 and run until August 8, 2021, regardless of the pandemic.

"These will be the games that conquered COVID-19, the light at the end of the tunnel," IOC Vice President John Coates said.

On Sept. 12, Olympic organizers and Japanese officials will begin outlining COVID-19 countermeasures for the Olympics and Paralympics.

Regarding this, Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said that "all the people involved with the Games are working together to prepare it.”

However, Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto alerted that the opening and closing ceremonies could be shorter and that the games could be held to a limited audience. This will be so because the organizers wanted to avoid the possibility of having no spectators at all.

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed in March due to coronavirus concerns. The games will start exactly a year after the 2020 games were initially set to start.

Over 11,000 athletes from around 200 countries were scheduled to take part.