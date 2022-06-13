Ukrainian Forces Bomb DPR With Rockets

On Monday, the mission of the DPR for the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire reported shelling from Ukrainian forces with MLRS.

According to the report made by the mission of the Donetsk People's Republic to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire, Ukraine's military has shelled the district of Donetsk using Uragan multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

"The shelling was registered from the armed formations of Ukraine in the direction of the city of Donetsk (Voroshilovsky, Kievsky districts): 8 shells were fired from BM-27 Uragan and five shells of 155 mm caliber," read the statement.

According to a later report, in Kievsky and Kuibyshevsky districts, Ukrainian forces have launched two more Uragan shells and more than 30 shells from 155 mm cannon artillery, which is available for NATO countries.

An earlier report dropped that the Ukrainian army had bombed Donetsk with 80 missiles from Grad multiple launch rocket systems. Among the damages caused by this shelling is the strike at the maternity hospital in the Donetsk region.

Head of #DPR #Pushilin :

Today was the most powerful shelling of #Donetsk since 2014 by #Ukraine. + 300 shells from #NATO, #Hurricane & #Grad involved. "#Kiev has crossed all the lines, used prohibited methods of warfare. Additional forces of the allied forces will be involved". pic.twitter.com/bqZWX7g69y — Аurore (@auroredemo) June 13, 2022

The footage of this event shows that the hospital's façade has been damaged by an artillery shell blast, with the buildings' windows shattered.

The DPR's health ministry said that the patients and staff of the hospital had been evacuated, avoiding injuries or casualties.

Monday's shelling on Donetsk has been very heavy, with local authorities reporting dozens of shellings across the city. The Donetsk People's Republics has been bombed with Grad and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems and 155 mm artillery.