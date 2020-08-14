China Calls to Reject US Interference in 5G Cooperation

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, has called on the international community to reject U.S. hegemonic interference in other countries' 5G cooperation and uphold a fair, just, open, and non-discriminatory business environment.

The pronouncement came after the United States (U.S.) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signed with the Slovenian foreign minister a joint declaration on 5G security during his visit to the country. Earlier in the Czech Republic, he also raised the issue and proposed to build a "clean network."

At a press briefing Friday, Zhao Lijian questioned that, as the secretary of state of a country with cyber theft stains all over it, Pompeo should have the audacity to propose the building of a so-called "clean network."

He argued that U.S. could be found in cyber espionage activities from PRISM to Equation Group to ECHELON while asking why is it that American intelligence authorities run 24/7 surveillance of cellphones and computers all over the world, even eavesdropping on leaders of U.S. allies for over a decade?

"The U.S. claim of protecting the privacy and the individual liberties of citizens is nothing but a high-sounding pretext," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. At the same time, he pointed out that certain U.S. politicians have no scruples resorting to state power as long as it can stop Chinese businesses from getting an edge in 5G.

Zhao Lijian called to reject U.S. hegemonic interference in other countries' 5G cooperation and uphold a fair, just, open, and non-discriminatory business environment.

Besides, he remarked that in an era of globalization, 5G development should follow the concept of international consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, and politicizing relevant issues or creating cliques will not be conducive to 5G progress.

He also warned that what the U.S. has in mind is not a "clean network," but the consolidation of its digital hegemony.