China Calls for 'Calm and Restraint' After U.S. Attacks on Iraq

By killing an Iraqi militia commander and an Iranian General, the Donald Trump administration has created a muddle hard to solve in the Middle East.

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang Friday called for restraint from all the countries involved in the Middle East geopolitics after the U.S. killed Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike at Baghdad.

"China has always opposed the use of force in international relations. We advocate that all sides should earnestly respect the goals and principles of the United Nations Charter and the basic norms of international relations," Geng said.

The Chinese official also stressed that the U.S. should stay calm on its relation to Iran and Iraq as peace and stability in the Middle East must be upheld.

"Iraq's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity should be respected. The stability and peace in the Middle East-Gulf region should be maintained."

Biden voted for Iraq, Warren voted to increase trump’s military budget just weeks ago



If you vote for anyone other than Bernie you’re voting for war, end of discussion https://t.co/VdkjX3F9cb — No War with Iran (@J_Frieds) January 3, 2020

On Thursday night the Pentagon acknowledged that the U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of General Soleimani.

This military action marked a dramatic escalation in the regional "shadow war" between Iran and the U.S. and its allies, principally Israel and Saudi Arabia.

This long-lasting conflict intensified sharply last week when the Iraqi population besieged the U.S.embassy in rejection of a U.S. air raid on the Kataib Hezbollah militia, founded by al-Muhandis.​​​​​​​

The US



Destroyed Iran’s democracy

Destroyed Iraq

Created AlQaida

Destroyed Libya

Supports genocide in Yemen

Destabilized the ME

Is backing terrorist & tyrants

Violated the Iran deal



The US is the most destructive & irresponsible country on earth



WE WILL NOT GO TO WAR W/ IRAN! pic.twitter.com/0dA1K0TuH9 — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) December 31, 2019

According to experts, the U.S. has created a muddle hard to solve in the Middle East. The Trump administration acted without thoroughly evaluating the consequences of the assassination of Soleimani and al-Muhandis, both of whom are seen by the population as champions in the fight against the Islamic State and not as figures who would resort to terrorism to confront Washington.

Their assassination will further question the future of the U.S. military occupation in Iraq, a country in which the Pentagon has remained since President Saddam Hussein was overthrown in 2003.

The Trump-ordered killings also happen at a time when mass anti-government demonstrations demand radical reform of the U.S.-imposed political system in Iraq.​​​​​​​