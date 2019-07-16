China-Latin America Cooperation Benefits Both Peoples: Chinese Gov't

As the U.S. government repeatedly attacks China's cooperation with Venezuela and Latin America, the Chinese official explained that “their arguments were full of loopholes and could not stand up to scrutiny.

China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry emphasized Tuesday that the cooperation between the Asian nation and Latin America, specifically with Venezuela, adhere to the principles of respect, equality and mutual benefits.

"China-Latin America relations are equal, mutually beneficial, innovative, open, benefiting the people, and not exclusive," a spokesperson for the Ministry, Geng Shuang said.

This comes as a response to the head of the United States Southern Command Craig Faller, who declared on July 9 that because China was Venezuela’s largest creditor, the country is “repressing” the Venezuelan people with the debt and “surveillance technology.”

Both Venezuela and China maintain close political and economic ties and have so for several years. China, along with Russia, has defended Venezuela at many U.N. Security Council meetings in which the U.S. and its allies attempt to pass resolutions against the Bolivarian Republic.

Just two months ago in May, Beijing delivered 71 tons of medicine and surgical material to Caracas. It had previously shipped 65 tons of humanitarian aid to Venezuela in March, amid an ongoing illegal economic blockade perpetuated by Donald Trump’s administration.

This win-win cooperation model, as Geng mentioned, focuses on common betterment in order to promote local economic and social development and are widely welcomed by the people and governments of Venezuela and Latin America.

"We hold a positive attitude towards cooperation with all sides including the United States in Latin America, and hope the U.S. side also has the same attitude," the foreign affairs official concluded.