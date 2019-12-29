US Aircraft Bombs Base of Iranian-Backed Forces in Iraq

"U.S. planes bombed sites belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces in western Al-Anbar," the official Twitter account of the Popular Mobilization Forces reported.

The U.S. military carried out a new attack against the Iranian-backed forces in Iraq's Al-Anbar province, the Popular Mobilization Forces announced on Sunday.

In a statement via their official Twitter account, the Popular Mobilization Forces said, "U.S. planes bombed sites belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces in western Al-Anbar."

The Pentagon has since confirmed the strikes as well, claiming that the "U.S. airstrikes targeted Iran-backed proxy force Kata'eb Hezbollah's facilities in Iraq and Syria after an American defense contractor was killed in a rocket attack on Friday."

Local reporters in the Al-Anbar province claimed that the U.S. attack resulted in several casualties for the Kata'eb Hezbollah forces, but no further details were released.

On Friday, several rockets targeted the Iraqi Army's K-1 Base in the Kirkuk province; this base houses several U.S. military personnel in northern Iraq.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack; however, Washington has accused the Iranian-backed forces in Iraq for the rocket asault.

Iran has yet to issue a statement regarding this latest attack by the U.S. military.