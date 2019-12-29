    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Iraq

US Aircraft Bombs Base of Iranian-Backed Forces in Iraq
  • U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper holds a press briefing at Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., December 20, 2019.

    U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper holds a press briefing at Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., December 20, 2019. | Photo: Reuters

Published 29 December 2019 (3 hours 1 minutes ago)
Videos

"U.S. planes bombed sites belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces in western Al-Anbar," the official Twitter account of the Popular Mobilization Forces reported. 

The U.S. military carried out a new attack against the Iranian-backed forces in Iraq's Al-Anbar province, the Popular Mobilization Forces announced on Sunday. 

RELATED:

Iraqi Parliament Approves New Electoral Law, Deadlock Persists

In a statement via their official Twitter account, the Popular Mobilization Forces said, "U.S. planes bombed sites belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces in western Al-Anbar."

The Pentagon has since confirmed the strikes as well, claiming that the "U.S. airstrikes targeted Iran-backed proxy force Kata'eb Hezbollah's facilities in Iraq and Syria after an American defense contractor was killed in a rocket attack on Friday."

Local reporters in the Al-Anbar province claimed that the U.S. attack resulted in several casualties for the Kata'eb Hezbollah forces, but no further details were released. 

On Friday, several rockets targeted the Iraqi Army's K-1 Base in the Kirkuk province; this base houses several U.S. military personnel in northern Iraq. 

No group claimed responsibility for the attack; however, Washington has accused the Iranian-backed forces in Iraq for the rocket asault. 

Iran has yet to issue a statement regarding this latest attack by the U.S. military. 

Tags

Iraq U.S.

Popular Mobilization Forces Twitter, Fox News
by teleSUR/la
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.