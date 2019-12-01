China Accuses Bachelet of Interference in Its Internal Affairs

The spokesperson for China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Chen Yaou, on Sunday accused the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet of "inappropriate" interference in his country's internal affairs.

"We wish to emphasize that Hong Kong is a part of China and Hong Kong affairs belong to China's internal affairs where no state, organization or individual shall interfere in any form," Yaou highlighted in his statement.

"The Chinese government is determined to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, implement the 'one country, two systems' principle, and oppose any foreign interference in Hong Kong affairs."

This statement was released after Bachelet published an article in which she commented on the protests in Hong Kong, which is a "Special Administrative Region (SAR) of China.

Estimado @alferdez te digo que la Alta Comisionada de Los Derechos Humanos de La ONU ,tu amiga Bachelet ha guardado llamativo silencio por las masacres de Chile y Bolivia y ataca a gobiernos progresistas El peor que @Almagro_OEA2015 y vos serás la próxima víctima No te confies pic.twitter.com/OXp0qluGit — Raul J Lucarini (@raul_lucarini) November 24, 2019

"Dear Alberto Fernandez. I tell you that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, your friend Bachelet, has kept a striking silence regarding massacres in Chile and Bolivia. She also attacks progressive governments and is worse than Almagro. You will be the next victim. Do not trust."

According to the Chinese diplomat, Bachelet's article is a subtle way of exerting pressure on Beijing and the Hong Kong Police.

He also mentioned that her comments will only encourage some citizens to perform more violent forms of protest.

"We urge the High Commissioner and her Office to strictly abide by the purpose and principles of the UN Charter," Yaou said and warned, "stop making irresponsible comments, and refrain from interfering by any means in the internal affairs of the Hong Kong SAR."