China & Cuba Celebrate Bilateral Relations With a Film Exhibit

At the presentation, the Caribbean island's ambassador to China, Carlos Miguel Pereira, said the event represents a tribute to the birth of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry and gives Chinese spectators the opportunity to get closer to the Cuban film universe.

China opened Tuesday a Cuban film exhibition as part of the celebration of the 61st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

From the Cervantes Institute in Beijing, a film cycle will be exhibited until next October 14, which will include the films Casa Vieja (2010), Nido de Mantis (2018) and Inocencia (2018).

According to the Antillean diplomat, the film sector has strengthened bilateral ties between the countries. He also thanked the Cervantes Institute, a cultural center dedicated to the teaching of Spanish, for hosting the exhibition, while he called for expanding cultural exchanges to new levels.

Cuban Film Series in China inaugurated today at Cervantes Institute in Beijing, dedicated to CubaChina61 & 62 anniv. of Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry. Screening of classic film "Clandestinos" presented by its director Fernando Pérez online.

The National Film Award, Fernando Perez, also director of the film Clandestinos, presented the plot of his film and wished that the space contributes to express the Chinese and Cuban fraternity and communication.

Likewise, the Cuban ambassador to China affirmed that the event means “one more contribution to the cultural exchanges between the two countries, a fundamental support for our ties of friendship, brotherhood, and comradeship”.

As part of the celebrations for the 61 years of relations, an evening was held with government officials and embassies accredited in China.

The Special Representative of the Chinese President for Latin American Affairs, Qu Xiaoqi, acknowledged the development of bilateral ties and expressed his confidence in the continuity of the friendship that both states have forged.