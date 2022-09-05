Chile's President Favors Continuing Constitutional Process

"The unrest is still latent, and we cannot forget it," said the President of Chile, stressing the need to continue the constitutional process.

Following the victory of the rejection in Chile's referendum on Sunday, President Gabriel Boric expressed his commitment to constructing a new text that receives the support of the majority.

"I commit myself to do everything possible to build, together with Congress and civil society, a new constituent itinerary (...) Chileans have demanded a new opportunity to meet, and we must live up to this call," said Boric calling for the unity of the Chilean people in "building the future."

Yesterday at the polls, with 99.99 percent of the tables counted, 61.86 percent of the votes rejected the draft of the new Constitution, while 38.14 percent voted for its approval.

According to the President, the massive participation of the population in Sunday's vote showed that Chileans "believe in democracy" and are unsatisfied with the draft Constitution.

Luego, en Comité Político ampliado, realizamos las evaluaciones del proceso democrático vivido ayer y coordinamos el trabajo de esta semana para atender las demandas ciudadanas, que no cesan ni se limitan a la constituyente. pic.twitter.com/xnO8OxQvEa — Gabriel Boric Font (@gabrielboric) September 5, 2022

Then, in the extended Political Committee, we conduct the evaluations of the democratic process experienced yesterday. We coordinate this week's work to attend to citizen demands, which do not cease or are limited to the constituent assembly.

This Monday, President Gabriel Boric held a meeting in La Moneda with the presidents of the Senate, Álvaro Elizalde (Socialist Party), and of the Lower House, Raúl Soto (Party for Democracy).

Boric said this meeting marks the beginning of a new process in Chile to form a new constituent assembly. However, he has warned that the road to a new Constitution will never be an obstacle to giving answers to the urgencies raised by the people.

President Boric is a grand champion of the constitutional process, which was a response to the citizens' demands in the social outburst of October 2019. The reform of the current Constitution dating from the time of Augusto Pinochet was one of his main electoral promises.