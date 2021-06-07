Survey Affirms Majority of Chileans Support Same-Sex Marriage

The survey conducted by the company Plaza Pública Cadem indicates that more than 70 percent of Chileans support same-sex couples being able to marry, the highest level of acceptance in the country since 2014.

According to the research, approximately 74 percent of Chileans support this cause, while 65 percent of the population defends homoparental adoption.

At the same time, the survey affirms that among the citizens who identify themselves with the right or center-right, 65 percent support marriage between same-sex couples, and 58 percent agree with their adoption of children.

The poll results come after President Sebastián Piñera unexpectedly announced that he would give the same-sex marriage bill "urgency" for its approval.

Ministro Bellolio dice estar "seguro" que cuando matrimonio igualitario se discuta en la Cámara "va a haber una buena parte de Chile Vamos que también lo va a aprobar"

"Minister Bellolio says he is 'sure' that when same-sex marriage is discussed in the House 'there will be a good part of Chile Vamos that will also approve it.'"

This decision has meant that while some organizations valued the initiative, other voices of the LGBTQ community criticized that Piñera's priority was same-sex marriage and not other issues affecting its members. According to the newspaper El Ciudadano, "The government itself has perpetrated human rights violations against members of the LGBTI community itself."

The parliamentarian Camila Vallejo criticized the media coverage of this debate, which in her opinion should have taken place much earlier and now only tries to create a smokescreen before Piñera departs from office.

The equal marriage bill in Chile has been in the legislative process since 2017, the year it was sent to Congress by former President Michelle Bachelet.