Chile's LGTBIQ+ Community Will Also Draft the New Constitution

"We hope that the new Constitution explicitly guarantees non-discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression," an activist said.

The Homosexual Integration and Liberation Movement (MOVILH) on Monday welcomed that seven LGTBIQ+ people were elected as part of the Constituent Convention set to draft Chile's new Constitution.

"Coinciding with the International Day against Homophobia and Transphobia, Chile dawned fairer, more representative, more respectful, and recognizing its diversity. We are happy," MOVILH spokesman Oscar Rementeria said.

He also welcomed that LGBTIQ+ community members also secured council seats in local governments, noting that sexual orientations or gender identities were no incompatible with the exercise of public charges.

On Monday, the human rights organization promoted the "Rainbow Campaign", an initiative through which institutions such as the Senate, Futalefu Hospital, and Nuevo Santiago Airport raise the LGBTIQ+ flag.

The meme reads, "This weekend, Chile votes Constituent Convention representatives and look at the number of LGTBI candidacies presented. Beautiful."

There is also an unprecedented campaign seeking to eradicate discrimination affecting LGBTIQ+ migrants in Chile where a public awareness video will be shown for one month on all Santiago subway's platforms and social networks.

Early this year, a survey showed that 80 percent of LGBTIQ+ migrants were discriminated against in their country of origin and 48.8 percent suffered the same situations in the Andean country.

"We hope that the new Constitution explicitly guarantees non-discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression... Only with this, all and each one of the homo-transphobic laws and public policies that persist in Chile can be eliminated once and for all," Rementeria stressed.