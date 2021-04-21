    • Live
News > Chile

Chilean Port Union Announces Strike Over Pension Funds Debate

    The International Dockworkers Council, the dock worker's organization with 100% of unionized members of the Atlantic coast of South America is showing solidarity with the strike in Chile. | Photo: Twitter @tumbacocuadros

Published 21 April 2021 (3 hours 32 minutes ago)
Opinion

The Chilean Port Union (UPCH) announced that it will carry out a progressive stoppage of activities in line with the Government's sending of the third early pensions fund (AFP) withdrawal project to the Constitutional Court (TC).

"The Port Union of Chile announces progressive stoppage starting tomorrow, Wednesday, April 21, on the occasion of the decision of the criminal government of (Sebastián) Piñera to go to the Constitutional Court (TC) seeking to prevent the approval of the third withdrawal of AFP funds," the organization said in a statement, as collected by Portal Portuario.

RELATED:

Chile: Lower House Approves Third Early Pension Fund Withdrawal

"Going to the TC is an act of arrogance that adds to the abandonment by the Government to millions of Chileans who have had to dip into their own savings to face the pandemic," the multi-union added.

"To date, the Government has only delivered bonds and targeted 'aid,' with requirements that are difficult to meet and with amounts below the poverty line. Undoubtedly, the Government has little interest in the welfare of its people," they said.

With this pressure measure, the UPCH seeks to force La Moneda to back down and withdraw the unconstitutionality request filed this Tuesday.

"While the people go hungry and the rich get richer, the port workers put our strategic capacity at the service of the people of Chile. We did it in the two previous withdrawals (...) We will do it again and as many times as necessary", they stated in the document.


 

