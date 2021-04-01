    • Live
COVID-19 Surge Forces Chile To Close Its Borders in April

    Health personnel transfer a patient who died from COVID-19, Valparaiso, Chile, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 1 April 2021 (4 hours 11 minutes ago)
The new epidemiological restrictions are implemented when over 75 percent of the population disapproves of President Piñera.

Chile's Health Minister Enrique Paris announced new COVID-19 restrictions due to the resurgence of the pandemic. 

On Thursday, he reported 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of new infections since the outbreak of the pandemic. Measures to curb the spread of the virus include a border closure during April. Permits to enter and depart will only be issued for humanitarian emergencies.

The curfew will now start at 9:00 p.m. nationwide, and supermarkets will only be allowed to sell essential items such as food, medicines, and hygiene products. 

Public employees can attend work if they perform operational tasks, while private companies must define employees who will attend office. 

The Health minister indicated that the mandatory quarantine imposed last week is not showing results as regions experience daily increases in cases, especially in the Valparaiso, O'Higgins, Maule, and the Metropolitan areas. 

A new survey by the "Data Influye" firm showed "a great pessimism" among 1,890 interviewers due to previous restrictive measures. At least 76 percent of responders disapproved of the administration led by President Sebastian Piñera.

Furthermore, 47 percent of interviewers believed the Chilean economy will stagnate in 2021, while 27 percent forecast a decline. 

