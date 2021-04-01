COVID-19 Surge Forces Chile To Close Its Borders in April

The new epidemiological restrictions are implemented when over 75 percent of the population disapproves of President Piñera.

Chile's Health Minister Enrique Paris announced new COVID-19 restrictions due to the resurgence of the pandemic.

On Thursday, he reported 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of new infections since the outbreak of the pandemic. Measures to curb the spread of the virus include a border closure during April. Permits to enter and depart will only be issued for humanitarian emergencies.

The curfew will now start at 9:00 p.m. nationwide, and supermarkets will only be allowed to sell essential items such as food, medicines, and hygiene products.

Public employees can attend work if they perform operational tasks, while private companies must define employees who will attend office.

Our data on COVID-19 vaccinations is updated: https://t.co/3imP7PqURn



Share of people with at least 1 dose:

���� Israel 60%

���� UK 43%

���� Chile 32%

���� Bahrain 27%

���� US 26%

���� Serbia 20%

���� Hungary 19%

���� Finland 14%

���� Singapore 14%

���� Estonia 13%

���� Uruguay 13%

���� Kuwait 12% pic.twitter.com/yQsF2MGKC9 — Our World in Data (@OurWorldInData) March 26, 2021

The Health minister indicated that the mandatory quarantine imposed last week is not showing results as regions experience daily increases in cases, especially in the Valparaiso, O'Higgins, Maule, and the Metropolitan areas.

A new survey by the "Data Influye" firm showed "a great pessimism" among 1,890 interviewers due to previous restrictive measures. At least 76 percent of responders disapproved of the administration led by President Sebastian Piñera.

Furthermore, 47 percent of interviewers believed the Chilean economy will stagnate in 2021, while 27 percent forecast a decline.