Chile Vaccinates Over 50 Percent of Its Population

Chile's Health Ministry reported on Thursday that over 60 percent of the population had been vaccinated, as the country enjoys one of the fastest COVID-19 vaccine rollouts alongside Iran.
Minister Rogelio Paris said that "12,934,282 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered. Of which, 7,664,226 are people with the first dose, and 5,270,056 are vaccinated people who have already completed their two doses."
"More than 5 million 270 thousand people have been vaccinated with two doses of vaccine against COVID-19."
Overall, more than 15 million people are immunized; over 136,000 of them are fully vaccinated. Moreover, more than 2 million individuals 60 years older have been inoculated.
The country faces a spike of COVID-19 cases, with a record figure of 7,289 cases in the last seven days.