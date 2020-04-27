Chilean Police Violently Repress Protesters in Santiago

As the crowd grew in numbers and the pot-banging began they were soon met with tear gas and repression by security forces.

Chile’s police violently repressed Monday a brand new protest organized at the Dignity Square (Plaza Dignidad) by social organizations against security forces and the government of Sebastian Piñera.

teleSUR's correspondent Paola Dragnic reported from Santiago that the demonstrators gathered one by one wearing face masks and maintaining social distance, as the protest is been carried out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens of people attended the call to express their rejection of the country’s militarized police (Carabineros), accused of human rights violations of those who participated in the October protests.

However, as the crowd grew in numbers and the pot-banging began they were soon met with tear gas, water canons, and repression by the same security forces.

Local media reported that around 30 people were arrested including Nahuel Herane, a young boy who lost his eye during last year’s protests and became an international voice for the social unrest in Chile.

Pot-banging as a form of protest returns to Dignity Square.

Pot-banging as a form of protest returns to Dignity Square.

“They took him to his house and beat his mother," Dragnic reported.

Among those detained was Pablo Sepulveda Allende, grandson of former President Salvador Allende, that despite having accreditation as a doctor along with members of the Cruz Bellavista health brigade was taken into custody by police. It was later reported he was released without charges.

On Sunday, Cuban news agency Prensa Latina’s reporter Damian Trujillo was detained in Chile’s Santiago, also during a protest marking the day on which the country’s constitutional referendum would have taken place, had it not been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trujillo told Prensa Latina by phone that he had been detained without any justification, as he was in possession of his safe-conduct, the official document allowing him to be present at the place of the demonstration.