Chile: Young Fighter's Day Protests Begin Despite Curfew

Police officers used water and gas against participants in the protests. According to police reports, at least 2 officers were injured.

Chilean police forces violently repressed protesters on Sunday night and early Monday as protesters took to the streets to commemorate Young Fighter's Day.

Social organizations decided to commemorate the date trough social networks due to Covid-19 prevention measures. Despite that, several groups of marchers started bonfires in barricades, cut the power and other disruptive actions.

The curfew, as decreed by government, started at 10:00 P.M., but protesters took the streets and confronted police. The violent events occurred in the regions of La Florida, Peñalolén, Estación Central, Villa Francia, and Pudahuel Sur.

Digital commemoration joined 3.400 social network users internationally. The purpose was not to forget the date and claim for justice and truth.

[VIDEO] Barricadas incendiarias en Cerro Navia durante el "día del joven combatiente" en plena crisis del coronavirus.#JovenCombatiente#covid19 pic.twitter.com/5K3T6s2FVp — Actualidad Chile (@ActualidadChil1) March 30, 2020

"Incendiary barricades in Cerro Navia during the "day of the young combatant" at the height of the coronavirus crisis."

Police officers used water and gas against participants in the protests. According to police reports, at least 2 officers were injured. Among the protesters were 22 detainees, a local report said on Monday.

On March 29, Chileans remember the repression experienced during the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet through the Forces of Order and Security and that in 1985, two young brothers, Rafael and Eduardo Vergara Toledo, were murdered.​​​​​​​



