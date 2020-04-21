Chile: Social Leaders Demand Real Emergency Aid For COVID-19

Families need more guarantees to stay at home, and prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Political party leaders, mayors, deputies and other social representatives sent an open letter to Chile's President Sebastian Piñera, demanding real help for the people in the face of the economic and health crisis caused by COVID-19.

With more than 170 signatures, the letter requests a Basic Emergency Income, which guarantees economic sustainability for the millions of families affected by the crisis.

The document was issued a few hours after Piñera presented a law project on Monday to benefit 4.5 million people, including 60 percent of the most vulnerable population.

The Emergency Family Income Bill, presented by Piñera, seeks to provide resources for three months for housing that is supported by the informal economy.

"According to the OECD, Chile is one of the countries least tested by Covid-19. In other words, we're blind, and any decision taken won't be based on what actually happens."

According to the law project, each benefited family would receive about 260,000 pesos per month (approximately 300 dollars).

For social leaders, this initiative is insufficient. "Families need more guarantees to stay at home, and prevent the further spread of COVID-19," they said in the open letter.

At a minimum, each worker should receive 300,000 Chilean pesos (approximately US$350). This would guarantee the basic family basket.

To date, Chile has recorded an accumulated 10,507 infections and 139 deaths.