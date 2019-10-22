Chilean Military Officer Charged for Shooting a Protester

While social media users started assuming that the young man had died from his injuries, he was finally reported to be recovering at the Clinic Las Condes.

A regional public ministry in Chile has opened Monday a criminal investigation against a military officer who was seen in a video shooting at a protester the day before, during one of the anti-government demonstrations that have rocked the country these past days.

In a video that quickly went viral on social media, a group of military officers were seen dragging a protester to their patrol car in Colina, Chacabuco, after he was shot and severely injured in the groin.

The regional public ministry sent the homicide brigade to the place, and as soon as the shooter was identified as officer Pedro Lavin Villalobos, he was arrested and brought to authorities.

Lavin Villalobos claimed that he opened fire at the protesters after overhearing them say they would burn the patrol car down.

His declaration did not justify the shooting in the opinion of the public ministry, who then opened a criminal investigation against him over the charges of "causing serious injuries" to a civilian.

He was released Monday on bail. The date of the trial has not been disclosed yet.

Disorder, fires and strong police repression have taken place over the past few days amid massive unrest in the South American nation against the tax hikes in public transportation, a measure suspended by Piñera after an escalation in demonstrations.

Local authorities have confirmed the deaths of 11 people and 1.500 detained in the middle of disturbances.