Chile: Students Go Back To Classrooms Despite Teachers Oppose

Schools located in COVID-19 quarantine zones are not allowed to operate and public schools in 30 municipalities will return to classes online.

Chile's Education Ministry (Mineduc) decreed the start of in-person classes as of Monday despite the opposition of education sectors' unions and local authorities which consider that the conditions are not safe yet.

All the country's educational establishment presented their opening plan for 2021 but only 40 percent of them can receive students.

Health preventive measures include the use of face masks in enclosed spaces, the permanent ventilation of classrooms, different entrance and exit times to avoid crowds and classes on alternate days.

The Cerrillos, Quilicura, Padre Hurtado, and other 10 municipalities do not have yet a back-to-school date.

The Professors College Union opposed the return to face-to-face classes while advocating for the vaccination of education workers before the beginning of the process.

Education Minister Raul Figueroa warned that classes could be suspended again if the pandemic situation warrants it, indicating that in-person and online classes will be combined.

The Chilean Association of Municipalities (AMUCh) projected that students will not be able to attend classes in over 80 percent of the country's neighborhoods.