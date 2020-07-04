Chile: Police Shoots Dead Young Man During Protest in Santiago

Demonstrations against Piñera's mismanagement of the pandemic occur amid an economic crisis.

A 21-year-old man Saturday was shot dead in Santiago de Chile by the police during a demonstration against President Sebastian Piñera's administration.

The Haitian-descendent man was shot during a manifestation in Melipilla municipality when the residents were carrying out a protest against the social and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The victim was taken to San Jose Hospital, where he died afterward because of the severity of his injuries.

A drone captured the moment when a group of people puts the boy in a taxi after he was shot.

Militarized police (Carabineros), who arrived at the protest with water and gas cannons, denied responsibility for the young man's death.

Protestas en distintas ciudades y barrios de Chile @teleSURtv https://t.co/UsrmqnpFbp — Paola Dragnic (@PaoladrateleSUR) July 3, 2020

"Protests in different Chilean cities and neighborhoods."

"The protesters are responsible for this murder. They were trying to shoot the police and a bullet hit the 21-year-old man," Western Metropolitan Area Police chief Enrique Monraz stated.

This demonstration was organized through social networks to also commemorate the emblematic protests of July 2 and 3, 1986, that took place against Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship

The protesters also remembered Rodrigo Rojas de Negri and Carmen Gloria Quintana, who were killed by Pinochet's military personnel.