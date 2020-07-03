Chile: Piñera’s Approval Dropped In The Last Two Months

The pollster also revealed Chileans widely considers public hospitals; doctors associations and local authorities had a better response to the pandemic situation than the government.

Chile's pollster Criteria Friday briefed Chilean people's approval of President Sebastian Piñera's administration dropped in seven percent.

According to polling results, 63 percent of Chilean people consider the national economy is underperforming. Besides, 53 percent believe it will remain in that state while 32 percent ponders it would worsen.

"For the first time since the arrival of the pandemic, the President is significantly dropping," Criteria assured. As pollsters revealed, Piñera's administration disapproval increased from 68 to 77 percent in the last two months.

Criteria also inquired about the next election possible winners. The majority of respondents chose Joaquin Lavin, Las Conde's mayor, and far-right Independent Democratic Union party member. They also picked the popular mayor of Recoleta and a leading member of Chile's Communist party Daniel Jadue. Both reach a voting intention of 12 percent, with Jadue growing faster than Lavin every week.

Brutal Repression in #Chile during #Covid19. Military & police attack #Mapuche communities during July 2-3rd national protests denouncing govt repression & policies which leave population hungry. #ChileViolatesHumanRightshttps://t.co/Nyw70Nge3A pic.twitter.com/uctYQC3TtU — Org. Internacional DD. HH. 18.10 (@ddhh_1810) July 3, 2020

The pollster also revealed Chilean widely considers public hospitals; doctors associations and local authorities had a better response to the pandemic situation than the government.

As for Friday, Chile health authorities recorded 288,089 COVID-19 cases, 6,051 death, and 253,343 recoveries from the virus.