Chile: Court Accepts Lawsuit Against President Piñera

Piñera and other government officials are accused of quasi-murder and aid denial to 62 residents of a capital's commune.

Santiago's Third Court of Guarantee declared admissible the complaint filed by the capital's municipality of Recoleta's Mayor Daniel Jadue against Chile's President Sebastián Piñera, and other government officials.

Jadue's complaint also includes former Health Minister Jaime Mañalich; Undersecretary of Health Networks Arturo Zuñiga; and Undersecretary of Public Health Paula Daza.

These officials are accused of quasi-murder and denial of aid to 62 residents of the commune.

In presenting the legal action, Jadue stated that, "it obeys the responsibility of the former minister and the government itself for the death of 62 Recoleta residents.

For the communal chief and member of the Communist Party, the death of these people is a consequence of the government's negligent and serious actions in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chile's health minister quits over government response to Covid-19 https://t.co/xgp9I7QpoR — The Guardian (@guardian) June 14, 2020

The text of the complaint points out that the authorities only adopted 'partial and whimsical measures in response to the pandemic without the expression of clear and impartial criteria for their application or understanding'.

After being declared admissible by the Third Court of Guarantee of this capital, the case was referred to the Public Ministry.

The government has not officially referred to the matter, although Health Minister Enrique Paris said that, "the complaint is unfounded. We have done everything possible to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic."

Mayor Jadue has stated that it will be up to the justice system to determine whether the crimes were committed or not.