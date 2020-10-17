Chile Takes to the Streets Ahead of its Social Outbreak's Anniversary

The traditional statue of General Baquedano was painted completely in red, as a symbol of the blood spilled in the protests started a year ago.

Dozens of Chilean people Friday gathered in the renamed Dignity Square, in Santiago, two days away from the First Anniversary of the social outbreak in the country and one week away from the Constitutional Plebiscite.

An artistic intervention was carried out in which the traditional statue of General Baquedano was painted completely in red, as a symbol of the blood spilled in the protests started a year ago.

Although other interventions with red paint had been done before highlighting this meaning, these became more frequent after a young man was pushed by a policeman from the Pio Nono Bridge to the Mapocho river at the beginning of this month.

During the early hours of Saturday morning, the Chilean police (Carabineros) removed the red paint from the Baquedano statue and colored the pedestal brown.

Feminist group LasTesis had a mock funeral for Chile's Constitution.



A referendum is coming up on whether to replace the text, which was written during a dictatorship. The vote is one of the demands from last last year's protests, which saw at least 30 people killed. pic.twitter.com/8rNw9qKISM — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 15, 2020