Chile: Lawmakers Approve Resolution To Dismiss Police Chief

With 74 votes in favor, 66 against, and two abstentions, Chile's Lower House Wednesday approved a “draft resolution” whereby it asks President Sebastian Piñera to request the resignation of Mario Rozas, the director of the Military Police (Carabineros).

In the background to that resolution, members of the Party for Democracy (PPD) and other progressive organizations highlighted that the Comptroller's Office filed charges against seven generals for their link to recent human rights violations and police brutality episodes.

Those who approved the document asked the Executive Branch to exercise its legal powers to regain control of the Carabineros, an institution which seems to act only according to its own parameters.

“Both the President and the Interior Minister have today the constitutional and legal tools to exercise civil control over security institutions,” the draft resolution states.

“The country's current situation requires the exercise of hierarchical control over Carabineros," it added.

The Chilean lawmakers also requested that the Military Police be restructured in such a way as to respect human rights, protect vulnerable social groups, and obey the riot-control protocols.

Although these demands are widely supported by the Chilean population, the "draft resolution" is not binding. This means that Piñera is not legally obliged to comply with what is requested.