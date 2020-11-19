Chile: President Piñera Removes Carabineros' General Director

The General Director of Chile's Police Force (Carabineros) Mario Rozas Thursday handed over his resignation, following the crackdown by police forces at the Carlos Macera Residence run by the National Service for Minors (Sename ) in Talcahuano where 2 minors were injured.
"This morning, the general director of the Carabineros, Mario Rozas, handed me his resignation. I share General Rozas' reasons and arguments and consequently, I have accepted his dismissal," the President said.
Piñera made the announcement at La Moneda Palace where Rozas was summoned in the presence of the Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado and Justice Minister Hernan Larrain.
"I want to express with all the strength and clarity in the world that I have the greatest appreciation, admiration, and gratitude for the work of General Rozas," Piñera said.
The President announced that Rozas' successor in the position will be General Ricardo Yañez, who was the deputy director of the National Police.
On Wednesday, Police forces opened fire on a group of minors at the Carlos Macera Residence, leaving two of them - aged 14 and 17 - wounded in their legs.
According to the representative of the Children's Ombudsman Patricia Muñoz the police's reaction was an "unjustified and undue attack", adding that the minors are in the hospital receiving medical care and their clinical condition is reserved"
Meanwhile, Minister of the Interior spokesman Rodrigo Delgado noted that an investigation was launched into the incident and that information to make it to Justice.