Chile: President Boric Makes His First Cabinet Reshuffle

The changes include the Ministers of the Interior, Secretary General of the Presidency, Health, Science, Energy and Social Development.

This Tuesday, the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, announced the first cabinet reshuffle in his six months in office following the rejection of the draft Constitution in Sunday's referendum.

"I make this cabinet change thinking of our country, cabinet changes are always dramatic in Chile and this one has not lacked its dose, it had to hurt, and it hurts, but it is necessary, Boric said in a speech at the presidential Moneda palace noting that this is probably "one of the most difficult moments, politically speaking, that I have had to face."

Politician and academic Carolina Tohá ( Party for Democracy) replaces Izkia Siches as Minister of the Interior. Ana Lya Uriarte (Socialist Party) will replace Giorgio Jackson as Minister Secretary General of the Presidency. Jackson moved to the Ministry of Social Development.

The independent Ximena Aguilera, former president of the Pandemic Response Committee, replaces María Begoña Yarza as Minister of Health. At the same time, Diego Pardow (Social Convergence) will serve as Minister of Energy, replacing Claudio Huepe. Silvia Díaz, previously part of the Future Congress organizing team, replaces Flavio Salazar as Minister of Science.

Hoy hemos realizado un importante y necesario ajuste en el gabinete que nos permitirá redoblar los esfuerzos para llegar con soluciones rápidas y concretas a los problemas que afectan a las personas en nuestro país. pic.twitter.com/CBb7wDKOQG — Gabriel Boric Font (@gabrielboric) September 6, 2022

Today we have made an essential and necessary adjustment in the cabinet that will allow us to redouble our efforts to come up with quick and concrete solutions to the problems that affect people in our country.

In this context, President Boric, a strong supporter of the proposed new Constitution, encouraged the political parties to continue working on the constituent process.

Last Sunday, the new text was rejected by 61.86 percent of the votes, compared to 38.14 percent approval. The current Chilean Constitution dates back to the times of Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship.

This Tuesday, high school students marched near the Palacio de La Moneda. The students demanded a new constituent process, along with better education, scholarships and access to university.

The police reportedly repressed the demonstrators with tear gas and water cannons. According to the officers, violent groups had thrown objects at them.