Chile: Police Quell New Protests Demanding Piñera Step Down

The demonstrators are also demanding the freedom of those detained during the social unrest that took place last October 2019.

On Friday, Chilean police used force against thousands of demonstrators who were trying to approach the Palacio de la Moneda, the seat of the national government, to demand the resignation of President Sebastián Piñera as well as the freedom of those detained during the social unrest that rocked the South American country in October 2019.

The police forces attacked the crowd using water cannons and tear gas canisters.

For their part, the demonstrators have been demanding that Parliament approve without conditions or restrictions a second withdrawal from the pension fund, which would allow millions of people to face the social and economic crisis in which the country finds itself, deepened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AHORA - No te lo cuenta la televisión en Chile? Miles salen a las calles e intentan llegar al Palacio de La Moneda para exigir la renuncia del Pdte. Piñera. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/teSMFDV0Zq — Paola Dragnic (@PaoladrateleSUR) November 27, 2020

The call to carry out "The Great March to La Moneda" circulated through social networks to encourage citizens of the entire capital city, Santiago, to demonstrate in the Palace's vicinity starting at 5:00 pm local time.

However, the state security forces cut off vehicles and people's traffic in an extensive stretch of the Alameda even before the call was made. At the same time, they deployed a large number of officers around the presidential palace, which remains surrounded by high fences.

The Santiago subway also reported the closure of the Universidad de Chile and Santa Lucia stations, an ongoing point of conflict between the protesters and Carabineros (police).