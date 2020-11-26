Chile: 7 Arrested Amid Protest for Political Prisoners' Release

The protest was brutally repressed by the Military police with tear gas and water cannons.

Seven people Wednesday were arrested during a protest for the release of hundreds of political prisoners who were captured during the 2019 social outbreak against Chile's President Sebastian Piñera.

Thousands of people took to the streets to "demand the freedom of the young people who remain in custody for their participation in the protests that followed October 18, 2019," protestor Ana Bohemia tweeted.

Piñera rejected the existence of "such prisoners", as he said that "the government does not take anyone into custody."

Nevertheless, "hundreds of political prisoners remain behind bars without evidence or any progress in their causes," LGBT activist Ricardo Trostel assured.

Protests in Chile demanding the resignation of President Piñera. Police uses tear gas and water cannons indiscriminately against protesters. https://t.co/RvUeDqZhcf — Camila Vergara (@Camila_Vergara) November 25, 2020

The protest on Wednesday was brutally repressed by the Chilean military police (Carabineros) with tear gas and water cannons. "At least seven people were arrested for disorderly conduct, looting, and damage," Carabineros officer Alex Moreno confirmed. The political and social crisis has deepened since Piñera contested before the Constitutional Court (TC) a reform that would allow the people to withdraw 10 percent of the pension fund for the second time.