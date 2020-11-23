Chile: International Borders to Reopen Gradually

Travelers coming from countries declared high risk by the World Health Organization will have to comply with a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Chile's President Sebastian Piñera announced the reopening of international borders with the resumption of international flights at the Arturo Merino airport in the capital Santiago starting on Monday.

The reopening process was called Step by Step Plan it and includes five stages in order to allow the entry of foreigners who do not reside in the country.

President Piñera noted that special attention will be paid to security and protection to prevent the entry of foreigners and non-resident Chileans who are infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, travelers coming from countries declared high risk by the World Health Organization (WHO) will have to comply with a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

#globalbuzz Chile registered another 1,597 cases of #COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, for a total of 531,273, as well as 42 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 14,819 - Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/0KIa1gchsP — BERNAMA Radio���� (@bernamaradio) November 16, 2020

Taking into account the COVID-19 cases evolution in the country, the reopening plan will be extended gradually to other air and maritime border terminals which are set to remain closed for another 15 days.

COVID-19 positive cases will not be able to board the plane to Chile and all the nationals and non-resident foreigners who enter the country will have to undergo surveillance, informing their location to the Ministry of Health.

"Today, after five months of continuous improvement in the average sanitary situation of our country, and thanks to the effort and contribution of all Chileans and to the sanitary protection measures adopted by our Government, we want to announce the first stage of the process of reopening our borders for foreigners who are not residents in our country," President Piñera said.