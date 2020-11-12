Health Workers Go on Strike in Chile

Health workers demand the approval of the COVID-19 Bonus set to grant special aid for vulnerable families.

Chile's National Federation of Health Workers (FENATS) Thursday announced a 48-hour strike to demand the Sebastian Piñera's government better working conditions.

The strike was called after a deadlock in the talks with the Health Ministry to address the social requests.

Health workers demand the approval of the COVID-19 Bonus set to grant special aid for vulnerable families affected by the economic crisis sparked by the pandemic. They also demand the increase in the budget for 2021r.

"There is no difference between the minister who left and the minister Enrique Paris. He has a kinder face, but it's the same attitude. He follows the same ideas of the government, and he is not listening to the workers, FENATS President Patricia Valderas said.

In Chile, this is how the government represses demonstration from health care workers https://t.co/4ziS5Ie182 — Mane el cometa (@MillarayMachi) November 11, 2020

The Democratic Confederation of University Health Professionals (Confedeprus), the National Confederation of Municipal Health (Confusam), and the Confederation of Health Workers (Fenats) support the strike.

FENATS President Valderas also noted that the health sector's budget was cut by 3.2 percent compared to last year, a decision she described as "inconceivable".

Meanwhile, former Chilean Health Minister Jaime Mañalich, whose administration attended the first months of the pandemic, testified virtually on Wednesday before the Court for an investigation into alleged negligence during the handling of the health emergency.

The alleged crimes presented by the North Central Metropolitan regional prosecutor Xavier Armendariz against Mañalich are focused on the refusal and delay of protection, omissive homicide, reckless killing, and falsification of public instruments.