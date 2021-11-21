Chile: Gabriel Boric To Face Jose Antonio Kast on Dec 19 Runoff

With over 71,45% of the votes counted, the top two candidates, Boric and Kast, will face off in a runoff election set for December 19.

In Chile's first-round presidential elections, former student leader for the leftist Apruebo Dignidad coalition Gabriel Boric has obtained over 25% of the vote, whereas far-right lawyer for the Partido Republicano Jose Antonio Kast has won over 28% of the vote, meaning the two will face off in a tense runoff in just over three weeks.

In third place, populist outsider candidate Franco Parisi earned just over 13% of the vote, and in fourth and a close fifth, christian democrat Yasna Provoste snagged just over 12% and center-right candidate Sebastian Sichel earned just under 12% of the vote, respectively.

Nearly 3.3 million votes have been counted thus far, as over 15 million Chileans were called upon to elect their new president, along with 155 lawmakers, 27 senators, and 302 regional councilors for the 2022-2026 term.

Con casi 30% se mantiene la tendencia. Segunda vuelta en Chike. @joseantoniokast y @gabrielboric. Aquí los %: #ChileDecide pic.twitter.com/rAYs3ktI3M — Patricia Villegas Marin (@pvillegas_tlSUR) November 21, 2021

"With almost 30%, the trend continues. Second round in Chile. @joseantoniokast and @gabrielboric. Here, the %: #ChileDecide"

Still to be counted are the votes cast for representatives, senators and regional council-members, although initial results show the left-wing Apruebo Dignidad list winning around 20% of the seats, the right-wing Chile Podemos Más coalition securing over 28% of the seats, the liberal New Social Pact list gaining nearly 21% of the seats, and other independent, extremist and fringe groupings earning the rest of the seats.

This election marks the first time that the presidential candidates facing off in the second round of elections are not from either the Independent Democratic Union or the Socialist Party, which have formed the coalitions that have taken turns in the exercise of power since the fall of the Pinochet dictatorship in 1990.

