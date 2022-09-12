Chile: Experts To Accompany Process for a New Constitution

The incorporation of a group of experts to advise on the drafting of the text was agreed upon by Chile's governing and opposition political parties.

The deputy of the ruling party Convergencia Social (left) Diego Ibáñez said several consensuses were reached, "among them, that we will have a new Constitution, which will be drafted by a one hundred percent elected Constitutional Convention and that a commission of experts will accompany the process."

On Monday, a meeting of parties and benches at the beginning of the process for a new Constitution was held in a room of the National Congress with the presence of 40 political leaders from the left and right.

The new Convention must have gender parity, as the previous assembly members were elected, and the body's final text to be drafted must be submitted to a referendum.

In the following meetings to be held by the political authorities, the competencies of the commission of experts that will accompany the process will be analyzed and how they will be elected.

Esta es la propuesta constituyente del Frente Amplio. Un comité de expertos externo que colabore en el proceso, consulta ciudadana a cargo de municipios y una convención 100% electa que respalde la paridad y pueblos indígenas, sus ideas @meganoticiascl pic.twitter.com/NePKHPfQuv — Sylvia Córdova (@sylgabriela) September 12, 2022

This is the constituent proposal of the Broad Front. A committee of external experts collaborates in the process, citizen consultation in charge of municipalities, and a 100% elected Convention supporting parity and indigenous peoples.

The timetable and deadlines for the functioning of this new assembly, the rules that will govern it, and the existence or not of reserved seats for indigenous peoples are issues for discussion at the following meetings.

Political parties with parliamentary representation organized an itinerary to meet periodically last week, intending to outline the guidelines and rules of the upcoming constitutional process.