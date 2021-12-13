'I Defend Social Equity': Chilean Presidential Candidate Boric

Born in 1986 in Punta Arenas City, Boric led the 2011 student protests that called for free education, tax reform, and the drafting of a new Constitution.

With less than 7 days to go until the second round of the presidential elections, the "Approve Dignity" coalition candidate Gabriel Boric is consolidating himself as the politician who represents the desire for change in Chilean society.

Born in 1986 in Punta Arenas City, Boric joined the "Autonomous Left" organization and was elected the Chilean University Student Federation (FEH) councilor in 2008 when he was a law student.

He led the 2011 student protests that called for free education, tax reform, and the drafting of a new Constitution to replace the one approved during Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship (1973-1990).

In March 2014, he was elected lawmaker for Magallanes and the Antarctica region as an independent candidate. After this victory, he joined Lower House commissions on human rights, Indigenous peoples, extreme zones, and Chilean Antarctica.



BREAKING: Chile's parliament approved a bill to legalize same-sex marriage, which would make it the 7th country in Latin America to do so.



In Nov. 2017, he was re-elected lawmaker for the 2018-2022 term. Boric also participated in the 2019 anti-government protests and signed the "Agreement for Social Peace and New Constitution." In the Nov. 21 elections, this 35-year-old politician obtained 26 percent of the votes and passed to the second round with the far-right Republican Party (RP) founder Jose Kast. "We have been given the titanic task of fighting the power structures that keep Pinochet's legacy alive," Boric stated and promised to increase the State's role in the economy, end the private pension system, and extend the social rights of the Chilean population.