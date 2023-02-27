Chile Declares ‘Santa Ana’ Forest Fire in Biobío Under Control

The "Santa Ana" fire started on February 2 and burned an area of 74 101 hectares.

Chile's National Forestry Corporation (Conaf) declared the forest fire, known as "Santa Ana" which affected several communities in the Biobío Region for 25 days, under control.



"After overflight of sectors 1 to 6 only hot spots are observed within the burned area," Conaf said through its official Twitter account. The hot spots are far from the perimeter of the fire.

According to the agency, the "Santa Ana" fire started on February 2 and swept through an area of 74 101 hectares, making it the second-largest fire in the country's history. It left 19 dead in the Biobío region.

Containment prevented the fire from spreading to San Pedro de la Paz after having crossed the communes of Nacimiento, Santa Juana and Coronel, in Biobío, said Conaf.

