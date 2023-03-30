Chile Calls For Calm After Detecting Human Case Of Avian Flu

"There is no human-to-human transmission of this avian flu."

The Chilean Minister of Health, Ximena Aguilera, said Thursday that there is no person-to-person transmission after the first human case of avian flu was detected in the country.

The minister called for calm, recalling that the "virus is transmitted by contact with sick animals, which have normally died as a result of this disease, which can normally be birds, but has also more frequently affected marine mammals, such as sea lions."

"There is no person-to-person transmission of this avian flu," Aguilera said, and warned about people approaching dead birds or animals.

In this regard, the minister recommended calling the corresponding services to report the incident. These are the Agriculture and Livestock Service (SAG) for birds or Sernapesca (National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service) for marine mammals.

➡️Ante el primer caso de #InfluenzaAviar que afecta a un ser humano en Chile, específicamente en el norte del país, es importante destacar que se trata de una persona de sexo masculino, de 53 años, que se encuentra hospitalizado y estable dentro de su gravedad. pic.twitter.com/RvL9SccrQa — Ximena Aguilera (@ximenaguilera) March 29, 2023

In view of the first case of avian influenza that affects a human being in Chile, specifically in the north of the country, it is important to highlight that it is a 53-year-old male person who is hospitalized and stable within its gravity.

The day before, the Chilean Ministry of Health reported the first human case of avian flu registered in the country. It is a 53-year-old man from the city of Tocopilla, in the north of the country, who has a severe case of avian influenza.

According to the Ministry of Health, the patient presents a stable respiratory condition despite its severity.