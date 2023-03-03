Chile Continues to Fight 21 Forest Fires

Biobío is the region with the highest number of hectares burned (209 646 67).

The National Service for the Prevention and Attention of Disasters (Senapred) reported on Friday that 21 forest fires continue to be fought in the South American country.

Ten are reported in La Araucanía, seven in Biobío, two in Los Ríos, and one each in Ñuble and Magallanes, according to Senapred.

The agency said that of the total number of fires registered, 168 have been controlled, and the red alert is maintained for both Biobío and La Araucanía.

A total of 440 976 71 hectares have been lost to fires, with Biobío being the region with the largest number of hectares burned (209 646 67).

Araucanía Modifies coverage from regional to provincial Red Alert for Malleco and declares Yellow Alert for the Province of Cautín due to forest fires.

Regarding infrastructure damage, Senapred said that the flames destroyed 13 educational centers and a health center.

In extinguishing the fires, 93 airplanes, 259 vehicles and engines, 301 brigades with a total of 2 357 brigade members and 1 727 firefighters were used.