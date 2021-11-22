'Chavismo Swept The Polls': International Opinions

Despite all the everyday difficulties caused by the U.S. blockade, the Venezuelans gave a lesson in democracy to foreign powers and ratified their willingness to continue the Bolivarian revolution.

On Sunday, a photo went viral on social media: a European Union (EU) electoral observer watched from a terrace at thousands of Venezuelans who were walking together towards a polling station. This image summarized a powerful lesson for history: despite all the difficulties caused by the U.S. blockade against the Venezuelan people, "Chavismo swept the elections."

Below are some reactions to the victory of the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP), a coalition of parties defending the Bolivarian revolution.

From Nicaragua:

President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo: “United by victories, our brotherhood is further confirmed. These are moments of triumph, joy, dignity, and courage, for the great people of Bolivar and Chavez, your people, Nicolas. We celebrate with you and with the Venezuelan families the successful election day and the formidable results showing the infinite strength of the Bolivarian people and their revolution… Let's go forward, all together, looking at the sun that illuminates us.”

From Bolivia:

President Luis Arce: “We congratulate the Venezuelan institutions and the people who decided to overcome their political differences democratically through the ballot box and banish all kinds of foreign interference. We acknowledge the work of the observers who accompanied this process.”

The US-backed right-wing opposition participated in Venezuela's mega-elections today, after boycotting recent votes... and they were crushed.



The socialist alliance won 20 of 23 states and the capital Caracas.#ArrasoElChavismo is trending, meaning: Chavismo won in a landslide pic.twitter.com/3sn3uybTLM — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) November 22, 2021

From El Salvador:

Veronica Marroquin, member of the Political Commission of the Farabundo Marti Front for National Liberation (FMLN): "Venezuela is an example of struggle and resistance against the imperialist boot. We congratulate the United Socialist Party of Venezuela and the Bolivarian people for that overwhelming victory at the polls. Chavismo swept electorally."

From Spain:

International observer and journalist Juan Carlos Monedero: “Today we have to hold these elections because they imply a turning point in Venezuela. They also highlight the prestige and enormous capacity of the National Electoral Council (CNE). With these elections, the government and the opposition recognize each other.”