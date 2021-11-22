President Maduro Calls The Union of Venezuelans After Elections

"We are a determining force in the history of this country and we have to continue learning from the People and rectifying mistakes. The victory is impressive!," he said.

On Monday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro called for dialogue to all political sectors after the subnational elections in which the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP) achieved 20 out of 23 governorships.

"I reiterate my call to the opposition elected candidates to advance in our political dialogue and national reunification. With good will and faith, I extend my hands to work together and build the People's new prosperity. Dialogue for action!... Progress can only happen through dialogue and respect for the Constitution. I want to believe in a new history of respect for democracy, freedoms, and institutions," the Venezuelan president said.

Besides summoning the new mayors to join the unit in favor of Venezuela, the Bolivarian leader also invited the three opposition governors, who triumphed in Nueva Esparta, Cojedes and Zulia, to work together.

Maduro thanked the population for supporting the GPP, the political coalition that embodies the project devised by Commander Hugo Chavez. Its electoral victory shows that the Chavismo and Bolivarianism are strong political ideologies.

I’ve been observing elections in Venezuela since 2013. I am always impressed and moved by the transparency of the electoral system and the openness of Venezuela in allowing us to witness every process of the voting. It feels like we are witnessing a sacred event. pic.twitter.com/d5jMcwf5W4 — Dan Kovalik (@danielmkovalik) November 21, 2021

"We are a determining force in the history of this country and we have to continue learning from the People and rectifying mistakes. The victory is impressive! With the Great Patriotic Pole we have won 21 subnational governments, including Caracas. This is a good victory, this is the consequence of persevering work and of bringing the truth with rectitude to all communities," he stressed.

The Venezuelan president also thanked the members of the National Electoral Council (CNE), the citizens who participated in the polling stations, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), the witnesses of all the political parties, and all those who allowed the electoral process happens with efficiency, security and tranquility.

In his message to the nation, Maduro alluded to the challenges and rectifications that must be made amid the illegal sanctions suffered by Venezuela by the United States. "We have created awareness and we will continue to rectify what we must rectify," he said.