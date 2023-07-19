Celia Guevara de la Serna, Che’s Sister, Dies

Celia, born in 1929, was a year and a half younger than the revolutionary leader Che.

Celia Guevara de la Serna, younger sister of Ernesto 'Che' Guevara, died Wednesday at the age of 93 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Institute of American Art and Aesthetic Research "Mario J. Buschiazzo," an academic space of the Faculty of Architecture of the University of Buenos Aires, confirmed the death of the entity's main researcher.

"We regret to announce the death of Architect and Specialist in Developing Countries Celia Guevara, who was Principal Investigator of our Institute and director of several research projects," the institute expressed through social networks.

Celia Guevara was an architect and a specialist in developing countries; the institute recalled noting that she was "director of several research projects, especially on the northern corridor of GBA (Greater Buenos Aires), a topic on which she made several publications and presentations at scientific meetings."

Celia Guevara (1929-2023)

Lamentamos comunicar el fallecimiento de la Arquitecta y Especialista en Países en Desarrollo Celia Guevara, quien fuera Investigadora Principal de nuestro Instituto y directora de varios proyectos de investigación. pic.twitter.com/5zT8N01kEs — Arte Americano (@IAA_FADU) July 19, 2023

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales sent his condolences. "We express our solidarity to his family and to our Latin American brothers and sisters, especially Argentines and Cubans, who mourn this loss," he tweeted.

The Latin American and Caribbean Continental Network of Solidarity with Cuba and Just Causes also sent a message to Celia's relatives and loved ones.

"The Latin American and Caribbean Continental Network of Solidarity with Cuba and Just Causes deeply regrets the physical departure of Celia Guevara de la Serna, sister of the Heroic Guerrilla. We send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones."

Vanina Biasi, Argentine deputy for the Left and Workers Front-Unity, highlighted Celia's trajectory. "A woman dedicated to academia, low profile, and always located on the right side of life, on the side of the fighters," she said via Twitter.

Celia, born in 1929, was a year and a half younger than the revolutionary leader Che. They spent their childhood and youth closely linked.