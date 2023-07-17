Argentine Opposition Wins Primary Elections in Santa Fe

The alliance "United to Change Santa Fe," which includes the Republican Proposal, the Radical Civic Union, and the Socialist Party, secured 65.21 percent of the votes.

On Sunday, the opposition parties to the administration of President Alberto Fernandez emerged victorious in the primary elections held in the Argentine province of Santa Fe, reflecting the internal struggle within former President Mauricio Macri's party (2015-2019) leading up to the general elections.

The alliance "United to Change Santa Fe," which includes the Republican Proposal, the Radical Civic Union, and the Socialist Party, secured 65.21 percent of the votes, compared to the 25.90 percent obtained by the "Let's Move Forward Together" party, which represents the ruling Peronism.

Former Security Minister of Santa Fe, Maximiliano Pullaro, garnered 35.96 percent of the votes, surpassing Senator Carolina Losada's 21.74 percent. Consequently, Pullaro will compete against other political formations for the position of governor on September 10.

This election had national implications as each of the presidential pre-candidates from the right-wing Together for Change coalition, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, the Mayor of Buenos Aires, and Patricia Bullrich, former Security Minister, supported one of the candidates from Santa Fe within that opposition front.

Ahead of general elections in October, Argentina’s government is trying to rebuild reserves to make debt payments, cover trade costs, and meet economic targets under a $44 billion loan program with the IMF.https://t.co/HWAiOU7DJN — The_Batman (@I_Am_Da_Bat) July 15, 2023

Pullaro's victory prompted the Rodriguez Larreta to emphasize that "the people chose the path of experience and management." In a clear allusion to Bullrich's tough campaign speech in the national opposition primaries, he also said that the politician he supported "took responsibility" and did so "without shouting."

Bullrich, the former Security Minister known for her firm approach in fighting organized crime and social protests, also expressed her support for the winner of the internal contest, stating that "Santa Fe deserves to live in peace and order."

Rodriguez Larreta and Bullrich will compete for the opposition's candidacy in the presidential elections during the Simultaneous and Mandatory Open Primaries (PASO) to be held on August 13.

Thirteen candidates vied for the position of governor in the elections in Santa Fe, the country's third-largest district in terms of voters. In the ruling alliance, whose current governor Omar Perotti has faced significant criticism for his security policies, former football commentator Marcelo Lewandowski obtained 16.75 percent of the votes and will compete for the position.

The campaign was marked by a high level of confrontation, which intensified when a political party raised suspicions about the campaign's funding originating from drug trafficking.

The wave of violence associated with drug trafficking dominated the campaign, as the intentional homicide rates per one hundred thousand inhabitants in Santa Fe (11.3) exceed the national average (4.2) in 2022, with peaks in the city of Rosario (22).