Boluarte Seeks Support From Former Peruvian Dictator's Daughter

Keiko Fujimori, who lost the 2021 presidential elections to Pedro Castillo, arrived at the government palace accompanied by her party's secretary Galarreta.

On Wednesday, Peru’s President Dina Boluarte met with far-right Popular Force (FP) party leader Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former dictator Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), to discuss the ongoing political and social crisis.

Keiko, who lost the 2021 elections to Free Peru (PL) party member Pedro Castillo, arrived at the government palace accompanied by the FP secretary Luis Galarreta and former legislator Miguel Torres.

"The meeting was long and sincere. In addition to possible solutions to the country’s crisis, we addressed issues on the international agenda," Keiko said.

The Peruvian president was strongly criticized for receiving the populist leader, whom in May 2021 she condemned to be her father’s political heiress.

At that time, Boluarte ran as a vice presidential candidate and questioned why Keiko financed aerial signs against Castillo.

Up to 47 civilians in Peru have been killed at protests since ex-president Castillo's arrest, after he tried to dissolve congress last month.



Prosecutors are investigating the govt for genocide and deadly police violence at protests in the mainly Indigenous, marginalized south. pic.twitter.com/kN3zg0CZhi — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 12, 2023

“Instead of spending so much money on this initiative, which carries a message of hatred, Mrs. Keiko should support people sick with COVID-19,” Boluarte said. On Tuesday, she called on political parties's leaders to dialogue to solve the crisis after security forces killed about 60 people in their attempt to counteract antigovernment protests. Before the meeting with Keiko, Boluarte received some We are Peru party representatives in the Government Palace. This party’s leader Patricia Li participated virtually in such a meeting. Boluarte also invited PL party leader Vladimir Cerron to talk. However, he refused, stressing that he will not negotiate with government authorities who murdered other Peruvians.