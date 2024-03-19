Caribbean Court of Justice Incorporates Sign Language

The Caribbean Court of Justice plans to take further steps in the future to become an increasingly inclusive judicial institution, with sufficient provisions for persons with disabilities and free of discrimination.

On Tuesday, the Caribbean Court of Justice, the highest legal body in the area, stated that it will incorporate the first sign language interpreter, in line with its policy of providing an inclusive environment for users and employees.

In an unprecedented move, the court will add this specialist to a hearing that will be broadcast live on the case of former Guyanese executive Maurice Arjoon against The New Building Society Ltd, for reducing his pension.

According to the agency, in this way it is fulfilling the mission undertaken years ago to guarantee a more accessible, fairer and efficient service to the peoples and States of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

For the first time, the CCJ will integrate a sign language interpreter into its judgment delivery. You can view this initiative tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. AST. The live stream link may be accessed at https://t.co/0a70Oc4Sib.

The Court is the final instance of the Caricom judicial body and was established in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, following the signing on February 14, 2001, of the agreement that brought it into being.

It has original jurisdiction to interpret and apply the Treaty of Chaguaramas (which gave rise to the regional bloc), while appellate jurisdiction hears claims in civil and criminal matters.



