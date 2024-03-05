DR To Host the Central American and Caribbean Games in 2026

The Santo Domingo 2026 Games have a special importance, as they coincide with the centenary of the foundation of Centro Caribe Sports, the oldest sports entity in the region, which is in charge of organizing the event.

On Tuesday, Luis Mejía Oviedo, president of Centro Caribe Sports informed that the XXV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games will take place from July 24 to August 8, 2026, in the Dominican Republic.

Oviedo and José P. Monegro, president of the Organizing Committee of the event, specified that the choice of this date was made in line with the progress in the preparation of the event and taking into account the calendars of activities of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Panam Sports, formerly known as the Pan American Sports Organization (Odepa).

The Santo Domingo 2026 Games have a special importance, as they coincide with the centenary of the foundation of Centro Caribe Sports, the oldest sports entity in the region, which is in charge of organizing the event.

Its president Oviedo expressed his satisfaction with the organizational progress of the championship, which for the third time will be held in the Dominican Republic.

#BUENASNOTICIAS��



Los XXV Juegos Deportivos

Centroamericanos y del Caribe, Santo Domingo 2026, tendrán lugar del 24 de julio al 8 de agosto.



La revelación fue hecha por Luis Mejía Oviedo, presidente de Centro Caribe Sports, y José P. Monegro, presidente del Comité Organizador… pic.twitter.com/3sfwpDldEp — Ministerio Deportes (@miderec_rd) March 5, 2024

Central American and Caribbean Games, Santo Domingo 2026, will take place from July 24 to August 8. The revelation was made by Luis Mejia Oviedo, president of the Organizing Committee of the regional multi-sport event."

He underlined the responsibility of Centro Caribe Sports to support the Organizing Committee in all the stages of the Games, until its closing.

He thanked the support of the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, for the development of the event in this Caribbean nation.

Along with Monegro, the Organizing Committee is made up of Mayor Carolina Mejía, the Minister of Sports Francisco Camacho, the Minister of Public Works Deligne Asención, the president of the Dominican Olympic Committee, Garibaldy Bautista, as well as Felipe Vicini, José Manuel Ramos, Fernando Langa, Mercedes Canalda and Frank Elías Rainieri.

Monegro said that more than 30 sports will be competed in the upcoming Santo Domingo Games and many of them are expected to be qualifiers for the 2027 Pan American Games.

The Dominican Republic, with experience in organizing this type of event, also estimates the participation of more than 6,000 athletes and some 100,000 visitors.

Quisqueya was a sub-venue for the Central American and Caribbean Games held last year in El Salvador and hosted seven sports, namely canoeing, equestrian, field hockey, modern pentathlon, racquetball, taekwondo and clay pigeon shooting.