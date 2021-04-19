Cape Town Residents Evacuated Amid National Park Blaze

South African emergency workers rescued people from at least three 17-story residential buildings after the blaze expanded due to strong winds. Other structures such as Cape Town's historical library and a restaurant were devastated.

Cape Town residents were evacuated on Monday after an "out of control" fire burst in Table Mountain National Park the day before, the authorities reported.

#CapeTownFires Flare up in the quary.



Flare ups will continue to take place for a minimum of 3 to 4 days



But that's to the heros at @vwsfires @NCCWildfires @wo_fire @cptfrs for moniting and handling the flare ups.#capetownfire pic.twitter.com/AIyds5Naqh — OnTheCapeTownTrails (@OnTheCtTrails) April 19, 2021

Local authorities said in a statement that "the fire is not under control yet. At this time, the wind is a major contributing factor." Moreover, "the fire that initially started in the vicinity of Rhodes Memorial just under 24 hours ago continues to rage and has spread in the direction of Vredehoek," the statement added.

It is estimated that the flames will continue for at least three to four days, although officials investigate whether an arsonist was involved. Specialists explained that vegetation in the area could contribute to the blaze, yet it had never had this magnitude before.