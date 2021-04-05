AstraZeneca "Particularly Vulnerable" To South African Variant

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
An Oxford University study concluded that AstraZeneca triggers seven times fewer antibodies when faced with the South African variant than the original Zars-CoV-2.
Epidemiologist and advisor from the U.K. Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) Professor Neil Ferguson warned on Monday that the AstraZeneca vaccine is "particularly vulnerable" to the B.1.351 mutation, also known as the South African variant of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moreover, an Oxford University study concluded that AstraZeneca triggers seven times fewer antibodies when faced with the South African variant than the original Zars-CoV-2.
"While we've done very well in the vaccination program so far, we're only about halfway through, and we're very dependant on the AstraZeneca vaccine at the moment. The AstraZeneca vaccine as we know is particularly vulnerable to the South African variant," Ferguson explained to the BBC.