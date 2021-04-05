    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > United Kingdom

AstraZeneca "Particularly Vulnerable" To South African Variant

  • "The AstraZeneca vaccine as we know is particularly vulnerable to the South African variant," epidemiologist Neil Ferguson said. | Photo: Twitter/@jnavarrosimon

Published 5 April 2021 (3 hours 18 minutes ago)
Opinion

An Oxford University study concluded that AstraZeneca triggers seven times fewer antibodies when faced with the South African variant than the original Zars-CoV-2.

Epidemiologist and advisor from the U.K. Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) Professor Neil Ferguson warned on Monday that the AstraZeneca vaccine is "particularly vulnerable" to the B.1.351 mutation, also known as the South African variant of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED:

Netherlands Halts Vaccination With Astrazeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Last February, South Africa suspended the acquisition of AstraZeneca's vaccines after a study on health workers indicated that the vaccine was considered ineffective in preventing mild symptoms.

Moreover, an Oxford University study concluded that AstraZeneca triggers seven times fewer antibodies when faced with the South African variant than the original Zars-CoV-2.

"While we've done very well in the vaccination program so far, we're only about halfway through, and we're very dependant on the AstraZeneca vaccine at the moment. The AstraZeneca vaccine as we know is particularly vulnerable to the South African variant," Ferguson explained to the BBC.

Tags

COVID-19 pandemic AstraZeneca South African variant

People

Neil Ferguson

Sputnik, BBC Radio 4
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.