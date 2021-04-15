From The South: Mumia Abu-Jamal To Undergo Heart Surgery

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
From The South interviews Dr Ricardo Alvares, Mumia Abu-Jamal's medical consultant, who is calling for his immediate release after news that the Black Panther activist and former journalist, incarcerated for the killing of a Philadelphia police officer 40 years ago, will undergo heart surgery.
Mumia Abu-Jamal, the internationally celebrated black writer and radio journalist, had previously been diagnosed with heart failure, diabetes, liver cirrhosis and recently, COVID-19, leading to supporters calling for his freedom after having spent nearly 40 years in prison without a fair hearing.