Canadian Police Arrest Second Suspect in Multiple Stabbings

Canadian authorities arrested Myles Sanderson, who was allegedly involved in the attack that left ten people dead over the weekend in the central Saskatchewan province, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.

"Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern, SK (Saskatchewan) at approximately 15:30 (21.30 GMT) today (Wednesday)," police said.

It added that there is no longer a risk to the public in connection with this investigation.

Myles Sanderson, 30, and his brother Damien, 31, allegedly stabbed and killed ten people between the ages of 23 and 78, mainly on the James Smith Cree Nation Indian reserve, according to police.

The suspect had been raised on the reserve and several of his victims include his ex-wife's relatives.

They also wounded more than a dozen in multiple stabbing attacks they carried out in Saskatchewan on Sunday.

According to Canadian authorities, Damien Sanderson was found dead Monday with fatal wounds that do not appear to be self-inflicted.