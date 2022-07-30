Pope Highlights Genocide of Indigenous People in Canada

"It's true, I didn't use the word because it didn't come to my mind, but I described genocide and I asked for forgiveness, forgiveness for this activity that is genocidal," he said.

Pope Francis acknowledged that what happened in the residential schools run by the Catholic Church and other Christian churches in Canada against the indigenous people of the region "was genocide".

On his return to Rome, a journalist questioned the pontiff as to why he had not referred to the violence against indigenous people, especially children, in Canada by representatives of the Church as "genocide".

"It's true, I didn't use the word because it didn't come to my mind, but I described genocide and I asked for forgiveness, forgiveness for this activity that is genocidal," Francis replied, according to Vatican News.

"For example I have condemned this, haven't I? Taking children out and changing the culture, changing the mind, changing the traditions, changing a race, let's say like this, a whole culture. Yes, it is a technical word genocide but I have not used it because it has not come to my mind, but I have described that... but it is true, yes it is genocide," Pope Francis said.

What happened at residential schools that the Roman Catholic and other Christian churches ran to assimilate Canada's indigenous children was genocide, Pope Francis said https://t.co/NXx6jisoOm pic.twitter.com/XMAv6pmC8r — Reuters (@Reuters) July 30, 2022

On the other hand, Francis has left the door open to his resignation, but has specified that he is not thinking about it at present, although he has acknowledged that he has to reduce his activity, especially in terms of the pace of his travels.

"I don't think I can keep up the same pace of travel as before. I think that, at my age, and with these limitations, I have to save a little of my strength to be able to serve the Church, or on the contrary think about the possibility of stepping aside," the 85-year-old Francis said.

During a press conference on the plane taking him back to the Vatican, he said: "The door is open. It's a very normal option."

The Vatican chief of state said he is not thinking about stepping down right now, but that does not mean he might not begin to consider the possibility soon.